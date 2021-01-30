FG banks on oil proceeds for sustainable development

He said: “Our renewed drive for economic diversification using the oil and gas industry as a pivot remains on track as we expand government revenues and deploy it to grow our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), generate employment and eliminate poverty – all for the overall benefit of Nigerians. This ceremony of the official launch of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) – an integrated resource complex to drive Safety, Value and Cost efficiency in the Industry – is yet another milestone in the development of the oil and gas sector and the realisation of greater value for all stakeholders.”

However, the situation might change in the medium and long term, as President Muhammadu Buhari, and others have indicated interest to work toward the diversification of the nation’s oil-dependent economy. Speaking at the commissioning of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre, President Buhari, said: “The establishment of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) aligns with my administration’s commitment to foster stability, growth and sustainability of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry consistent with the economic development and sustainability agenda articulated in the National Petroleum Policy 2017, National Gas Policy, 2017, Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), 2020. At the beginning of my administration, we set a clear roadmap for the oil and gas sector in order to deepen value from the nation’s huge resource potentials and create opportunities for investors, both local and foreign, when I declared that: ‘Nigeria is Open for Business!’ I am delighted that since then, we have witnessed major Final Investment Decisions in the sector such as the AKK Pipeline project, the NLNG Train-7 project, and the completion of the 5,000barrels per day Waltersmith Modular refinery.”

“There is no doubt that year 2020 was unique and, indeed, one-of-a-kind. Global economies faced unprecedented challenges and severe shocks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and attendant consequences therefrom. Our dear country was not spared from the impact of the ‘triple force’ of COVID-19, Oil price crash and OPEC+ production cuts with direct impact on government revenue projections and national economy. However, we are emerging stronger and more resilient in 2021 owing, in part, to efforts of the agencies of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources who work under my leadership and the direct supervision of the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, to keep oil & gas production levels stable, optimise government revenues, and ensure domestic energy security, to mention but a few. The creation of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) at this time is a further demonstration that the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry has come of age, even against all odds.”

Responsibilities

According to him, “NOGEC will serve as oil & gas industry cost-reduction centre and the hub for industry best practices, technical support and competence. NOGEC will also act as the oil and gas tecno-economic bureau to support the Government and its entities in policy development and implementation efforts. Above all, the Integrated Centre will enhance the contribution of the oil and gas sector to the nation’s GDP as well as strengthen Nigeria’s position as the regional leader in the oil and gas industry.”

Prospect

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said: “NOGEC has been carefully designed to support the achievement of the ministerial priorities – significant amongst which are cost reduction, increase in production, and value maximization in the industry. The Centre, under the direct supervision of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), will leverage the existing capacity of the National Data Repository (NDR) as the principal data warehouse of the industry to drive initiatives that will enhance Safety, Value and Cost-efficiency across all operations in the Industry.

“The establishment of the NOGEC is not only a response to a safer, cost-efficient and sustainable oil and gas industry, but also a strategic move to position Nigeria as the regional and global leader in cost efficiency, breakthrough solutions and value-added services for the industry. Accordingly, and to achieve the afore-mentioned three-prong value drivers of Safety, Value and Cost efficiency, the integrated NOGEC complex encompasses some units, including the Search, Rescue and Surveillance (SeRAS) Command & Control Centre, National Improved Oil Recovery Centre (NIORC), Oil & Gas Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC), Oil & Gas Competence Development Centre (CDC), and Integrated Data Mining & Analytics Centre (IDMAC).