Breaking News
Translate

FG 774,000 Jobs: We’ll take the lead next week Nasarawa – Chairman

On 2:38 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

774: No fresh recruitment in Nasarawa — ChairmanBy David Odama

The Federal Government Special Works Programme  recently approved by the Buhari Administration designed  to empower young Nigerians  is  to be flagged off Tuesday next week in Nasarawa State.

This is even as the stakeholders in the state  have  agreed  to support the federal and state governments in ensuring the successful implementation of the programme in the state.

Chairman of the Special Works Programme in the state, Dr Kassim Muhammad said Friday in Lafia that Strategic planning and workable modalities involving government officials and stakeholders  for the take off of the programme are currently being worked out in the state

According to him “we in Nasarawa have completed the  processes  across the 13 LGAs, we have opened accounts for successful beneficiaries in the six approved banks, Zenith, Access, Fidelity, FCMB, UBA and Heritage banks preparatory to the take off”, the chairman declared.

READ ALSO: FG inaugurates committees for COVID-19 recovery

While commending the state governor for his interest and commitment towards the implementation of the programme in the state, the chairman maintained that  the programne is set to take off now in the state.

The former member of the  Nasarawa State house of assembly disclosed that  the flagging off would mark the end of the delay adding, “we  in Nasarawa State are ready and will ensure that  due process is followed  as directed by the supervising minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo”, Kassim added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!