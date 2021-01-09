Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

The Federal Government Special Works Programme recently approved by the Buhari Administration designed to empower young Nigerians is to be flagged off Tuesday next week in Nasarawa State.

This is even as the stakeholders in the state have agreed to support the federal and state governments in ensuring the successful implementation of the programme in the state.

Chairman of the Special Works Programme in the state, Dr Kassim Muhammad said Friday in Lafia that Strategic planning and workable modalities involving government officials and stakeholders for the take off of the programme are currently being worked out in the state

According to him “we in Nasarawa have completed the processes across the 13 LGAs, we have opened accounts for successful beneficiaries in the six approved banks, Zenith, Access, Fidelity, FCMB, UBA and Heritage banks preparatory to the take off”, the chairman declared.

While commending the state governor for his interest and commitment towards the implementation of the programme in the state, the chairman maintained that the programne is set to take off now in the state.

The former member of the Nasarawa State house of assembly disclosed that the flagging off would mark the end of the delay adding, “we in Nasarawa State are ready and will ensure that due process is followed as directed by the supervising minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo”, Kassim added.

