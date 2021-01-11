Female corps member hacks lover to death in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

People in Abak road and its environs were thrown into mourning as a female corps member, Chidimma Odume, residing in the area allegedly hacked her boyfriend with a machete to death.

The suspect is said to have graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and was serving at Bureau of Political and Legislative Affairs.

It was learnt that the corps member, who hails from Enugu State was caught as she was trying to jump the fence of the compound and escaped after committing the dastard act.

She was said to have been stripped naked and beaten to a pulp by an angry mob when the lifeless body of the unidentified man she had macheted to death was found in the apartment.

An eyewitness, Godwin George said “she matchet a young guy to death this morning whom she went out with. She killed the young guy instantly after several cuts on his stomach and face, on trying to jump out from the fence she was caught.

“Some bike men there said that she is used to sending them to buy weed for her ever since she was deployed to Akwa Ibom for her NYSC.”

The suspect is said to have since been arrested and taken to the police station for further interrogations.

When contacted, State Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon confirmed the incident.

“At about 11.00 p.m on Sunday morning, the police got a distressed call and we responded swiftly at nos 219 Abak Road in Uyo.

“One, Chidinma Odume, a Youth Corps member serving at the political desk at Edet Akpan Avenue, was said to be at the verge of mopping her by the angry but the police rescued her,” Macdon said.

Macdon explained that the police has received the corpse and deposited at a mortuary.

