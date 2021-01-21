FCT raises alarm over fake ‘COVID-19 Inspectors’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has raised the alarm on the activities of fraudsters who move around to extort event planners and other residents in the guise of enforcing the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Head, Media and Enlightenment of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task team on COVID-19 Regulations, Mr Ikharo Attah who stated this Thursday in Abuja, said the Administration has been inundated with several negative reports to that effect and warned the public to be wary of such criminal elements.

While he debunked rumours that members of his Taskforce were involved in the criminal act, he also disclosed that the FCT Police Command has launched a discreet manhunt for the criminal syndicate.

“We actually work on the platform of integrity having been set up by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello under the chairmanship of the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma. We don’t go out asking people for money on issues relating to COVID-19 guidelines.

“We avoid going to meet people to ask them to give us money for whatever reason, but it is quite disheartening and disturbing that we have heard such rumours before now, that people go round in the name of COVID-19 enforcement.

“We don’t have an office or any person like COVID-19 inspection officer, who we have assigned to go round. The Commissioner of Police who is our chairman has not approved such kind of officers to round. All those in this act should desist from it. The PTF at the national level had given the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for us to observe”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

