Farmers, drivers, forest guards protest in Ondo, back Akeredolu’s order to herders

Dayo Johnson Akure

Members of the Nigeria Forest Services known as Forest guards, drivers, farmers and traders stormed the streets protesting in support of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu order to herdsmen to vacate forest reserves in the state within seven days.

The protesters demonstrated their anger over incessant abduction of their members by herdsmen

They displayed placards with various inscriptions and said the decision by the state governor to eject unregistered herdsmen in the forest reserves was done in the best interest of the people in the state.

Farmers amongst them said if the current state of insecurity is not quickly checked, it might lead to famine in the state

The protesters asked governor Akeredolu not to back down on his directive.

Speaking with newsmen, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Comrade Jacob Adejo said the governor was in order and right to issue the order.

Adejo who recall several unpleasant encounters that members of his union have had in the past said commercial drivers were no longer safe in the state.

He said his members needed protection as herders attacked and kidnap them with impunity.

