Family of policeman allegedly killed by three DSS operatives seek justice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Family of a policeman, Fawale Rauf, allegedly killed by three operatives of the Department of State Services during a fight sought justice for their late son.

It was gathered that the late Rauf was involved in a fisticuff with three unidentified personnel of the DSS on Thursday, January 14, around a popular bar at Oke-Fia area in Osogbo around 6 pm.

A check showed that the deceased was smashed on the head with a stick several times by his assailant for yet to be known reasons. He was however taken to a private hospital by his friends and later discharged, but on developing further complications, he was referred to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, where he eventually died on Sunday.

Speaking with newsmen, the deceased’s wife urged Nigerians to help the family get justice as she said the DSS has not named its operatives involved in the act. She said the Ilobu-born policeman is survived by a father, mother, siblings and three children including a 30-day-old infant.

“I called his number on the said Thursday but he was not picking up and I thought he was busy until he was brought home the following day. His friend told me he was attacked by three DSS operatives and he had been taken to a private hospital for treatment.

“However, he developed complications and we took him back to the hospital from where we were referred to Osun state university teaching hospital, Osogbo where he eventually died on Sunday.

Please I need help, I want to know those who killed my husband, I am presently nursing 30 days old child and I can’t just let him die in vain”, the 30 years old trader lament.

Also, the deceased’s father, Fawale Rabiu said he was disturbed that the DSS is not forthcoming with the names of the culprit, seeking stakeholders assistance to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.

“I want Nigerians to help me. Rauf was my first child and a breadwinner and should not just die in vain”, he cried.

Meanwhile, Osun police command’s spokesperson Yemisi Opalola confirmed the policeman’s death but decline to comment on other issues.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: