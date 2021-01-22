Falz, Praiz, Timaya, others grace The Willis Give Dem production showcase

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a night of glitz, glamour, accolades, and fun as talented Nigerian music producer cum artist, Yung Willis celebrates his birthday party and hosts the ‘Willis Give Dem’ production showcase in Lagos.

Known by his signature tagline, ‘Willis Give Dem’, the young multi talented musician hosted top influencers and industry music giants such as Falz, Timaya, Praiz, Ozedikus, Chillz, Caramel.Plugg, Alex_Unusual amongst others to a private production showcase at luxury Ikoyi lounge, WBar on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, and is set to take the fun to renowned Abuja club, Moscow on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021.

Yung Willis has worked with A-list musicians like Yemi Alade, MI, Phyno, Timaya, Praiz, Dj Kaywise, Ycee, Davido, and Patoranking, and is popular for exceptional music productions like Sweet Boy by Falz the Bahd Guy and Feel Good by Ice Prince.

His late 2020 productions, “Squander” by Falz and DJ Kaywise’s “Highway” featuring Phyno have turned out to be smash hits. Both singles have enjoyed massive reception and sit atop different charts & playlists across the world and in the case of Highway, is currently Number One in Nigeria. Yung Willis has established himself as the leading producer in the country and with his latest single, Baby For Life featuring Seyi Shay is now showing why he is also an artist to watch out for.

You can follow Yung Willis on instagram @officialyungwillis

Check out these sizzling photos of the young music guru:

Kindly Share This Story: