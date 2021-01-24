Fake police, POS robber arrested in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a fake Police officer and a suspected robber who terrorises Point Of Service, POS, operators in Lagos.

The fake Police officer, 37 years old, David Omoruyi of No. 4, Job Street, Afromedia, Otto-Awori Local Council Development Area, was arrested at about 12.12 am, on January 19, 2021, by the Police operatives attached to Area E Command, Festac; while the suspect terrorising POS operators, 24 years old, Korede Anifowose, was arrested at about 12.45 pm over the weekend, by the operatives attached to Ipaja Division.

Korede who was a resident of Omisakin street, Agbelekale, Abule-Egba, was arrested for attacking one Sola Musa, a POS operator, at Fatolu Bus-Stop, Ipaja.

The suspect, Korede, and his accomplice, now at large, had attacked the POS operator when he raised alarm and they were chased by the Anti-Crime Police Operatives on pin down at the area before Korede was arrested.

One locally made pistol and some expended cartridges were recovered from him.

Spokesperson for the command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the command has deemed it necessary to beam its search light on attackers of POS operators based on some complaints received on the antics of the criminals who terrorise those dealing or transacting with liquid cash in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has mandated Divisional Police Officers to beef up security around those dealing with liquid cash in their businesses as the command cannot afford to leave them or anyone in the state unprotected.

Omoruyi was said to be in possession of a fake Police Identity Card and 30kg of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspect, in company of his fleeing colleagues, were seen with some bags of Indian hemp on their heads at Alaba Rago Market, Ojo Lagos, when the policemen accosted them and eventually arrested David while others fled.

The suspect claimed he is a serving sergeant attached to Mopol 49, Epe, Lagos State but after due interrogation and investigation, he confessed to be a fake Policeman saying he used to flash the fake ID to gain access and for easy passage of their loots or drugs whenever they are on business.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation, while their fleeing members be searched for and brought to book with immediate effect.

CP Hakeem Odumosu also admonished the general public to always avail good and useful information to the police in order to discharge their duties diligently as expected.

Vanguard News Nigeria

