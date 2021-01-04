Fact Check: Trump’s claims of Georgia election fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

Donald Trump made a series of unsubstantiated claims about US presidential election results from Georgia during an hour-long call with its secretary of state and other officials, rejecting the legitimacy of the vote a little more than two weeks before he is due to leave the White House.

The president — who has repeatedly said without evidence that the 2020 election was plagued by fraud — urged Republican Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, and his office’s lawyer pointedly rejected Trump’s allegations during the phone call.

Below are the key claims made by Trump.

– ‘Faulty’ result –

“This is a faulty election result,” the US president said during the call, a recording and transcript of which were released by The Washington Post.

The ballots in Georgia were counted on three seperate occasions, each of which confirmed Biden’s win. The results were certified by Raffensperger, while Governor Brian Kemp, also a Republican, certified the southern state’s 16 electors for the Electoral College vote.

The Georgia result was significant to the overall outcome of the November 3 general election, helping push Biden to a decisive 306 to 232 victory over Trump.

– Dead people voted –

During the January 2 call, Trump said that “close to 5,000” dead people voted in the election.

Raffensperger said the actual number was two. “So that’s wrong,” he told the president.

– Destroyed ballots –

“They are shredding, shredding ballots and removing equipment. They’re changing the equipment on the Dominion machines and, you know, that’s not legal,” Trump said.

Ryan Germany, the general counsel for Raffensperger’s office, dismissed both claims.

“The only investigation that we have into that — they have not been shredding any ballots. There was an issue in Cobb County where they were doing normal office shredding, getting rid of old stuff, and we investigated that. But this stuff from, you know, from you know past elections,” he said.

Germany said that neither machines nor their parts from Dominion Voting Systems — a company that Trump and his staff has repeatedly targeted with unfounded vote fraud claims — were removed.

– Illicit counting –

Trump said a “whole gang took the stuff from under the table” during the counting process, and that ballots were also scanned multiple times.

The first claim apparently refers to alleged wrongdoing shown in a video of containers of ballots being brought out and counted — an assertion that has been previously fact-checked by AFP and found to have no merit.

Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the office of Georgia’s secretary of state, testified on December 5 that “our investigation and review of the entire security footage revealed that there were no mystery ballots that were brought in from an unknown location and hidden under tables as had been reported by some.”

The state’s voting system implementation manager and Fulton County, where the vote count took place, also said that the clip does not show wrongdoing.

On the second claim, Raffensperger said: “We did an audit of that, and we proved conclusively that they were not scanned three times.”

– Out-of-state voters –

“You had out-of-state voters. They voted in Georgia, but they were from out of state,” Trump said.

Germany said the claim was inaccurate.

“Every one we’ve been through are people that lived in Georgia, moved to a different state, but then moved back to Georgia legitimately,” he said.

“They moved back in years ago. This was not like something just before the election.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

