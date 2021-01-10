‘Face of Beauty by AD’ is a platform to help young girls ― Diiadem

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer of Beauty by AD, a cosmetics brand, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem has explained why she, along with the management of Beauty by AD launched a beauty-makeup inspired beauty contest, opened to her followers on the company’s Instagram page @beautybyad in a chat with Potpourri

According to her, The Face of Beauty by AD was created as a form of corporate social responsibility to contribute to society by helping young beautiful girls to pursue careers in modelling.

“Face of Beauty by AD is a platform to help young, beautiful girls to pursue a career in modelling. It is done every year and winners are being selected to represent the brand for a period of one year. Beauty by AD is a cosmetic brand that caters to the diverse makeup needs of the average woman. Our aim is to raise an army of confident women who exude poise with our products,” she says.

Beauty by AD is a fast-growing cosmetic brand fitted to cater for every woman. The brand provides an array of products ranging from the finest setting powders for every skin tone, lip glosses, pigmented eye shadows, smooth brow pencils and beautiful highlighters to boost every woman’s confidence.

The first winner of the contest emerged in August of 2019.

Beauty by AD brand was launched in November 2016. The brand has a strong presence on Instagram with the name @beautybyad and a very active website www.beautybyad.com.

Vanguard News Nigeria

