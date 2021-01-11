FA Cup: Liverpool, Man United square off, other fixtures

Kindly Share This Story:

By Temisan Amoye,

Premier League champions, Liverpool will travel to Manchester to face perennial rivals Manchester United in a highly-anticipated FA Cup fourth-round clash

Liverpool strolled 4-1 past a very youthful Aston Villa team due to a COVID-19 outbreak that swept through the midlands team, while United edged past Championship side, Watford, in a 1-0 win.

Despite Liverpool re-establishing themselves as Premier League contenders, the Reds have struggled to translate that success to the FA Cup, having last won the cup in 2006, with their last final appearance coming in 2012, where they lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

To improve that record, Liverpool would have to overcome a tough away fixture to an old rival.

Man United last tasted FA Cup success in the 2015/2016 season under Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal.

Whichever team emerges victorious can expect to face either Stockport County, West Ham or Doncaster Rovers in the fifth round.

Fellow FA Cup contenders Man City face an easier run of games, with a trip to League Two Cheltenham Town, and can expect to face either Swansea City or Nottingham Forest in the fifth round, barring any upset in their fourth-round tie.

Full fixture list

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich City

Chorley Town v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Luton Town

Stockport County/West Ham v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Leicester City

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Full FA Cup fifth-round draw:

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham or Doncaster

Barnsley/Norwich City v Chelsea/Luton Town

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham

Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion/Blackpool

