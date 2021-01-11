FA Cup: Liverpool, Man United square off, other fixtures

By Temisan Amoye,
Premier League champions, Liverpool will travel to Manchester to face perennial rivals Manchester United in a highly-anticipated FA Cup fourth-round clash
Liverpool strolled 4-1 past a very youthful Aston Villa team due to a COVID-19 outbreak that swept through the midlands team, while United edged past Championship side, Watford, in a 1-0 win.
Despite Liverpool re-establishing themselves as Premier League contenders, the Reds have struggled to translate that success to the FA Cup, having last won the cup in 2006, with their last final appearance coming in 2012, where they lost 2-1 to Chelsea.
To improve that record, Liverpool would have to overcome a tough away fixture to an old rival.
Man United last tasted FA Cup success in the 2015/2016 season under Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal.
Whichever team emerges victorious can expect to face either Stockport County, West Ham or Doncaster Rovers in the fifth round.
Fellow FA Cup contenders Man City face an easier run of games, with a trip to League Two Cheltenham Town, and can expect to face either Swansea City or Nottingham Forest in the fifth round, barring any upset in their fourth-round tie.
Full fixture list
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich City
Chorley Town v Wolves
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton and Hove Albion v Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Luton Town
Stockport County/West Ham v Doncaster Rovers
Brentford v Leicester City
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
Full FA Cup fifth-round draw:
Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham or Doncaster
Barnsley/Norwich City v Chelsea/Luton Town
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham
Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City
Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion/Blackpool