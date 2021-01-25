Expert urge Food, Drug Companies to Weigh Product components to avoid poisoning

Kindly Share This Story:

a

By Victor Arjiromanus

Products-weighing specialist and Engineer, Mr Osikhena Richard has called on production companies, especially those involved in the production of farm produce, medicines and other edibles to properly measure the components of their products before selling them to the public for consumption.

Engr. Osikhena is the Chief Executive Officer, Rio-Weighing Systems limited, a company that offers automated weighing services and solutions to production companies that have problems weighing their products.

According to Mr Osikhena ‘many companies do not know the right kilograms of ingredients in their products, they just mix ingredients and produce, then sell them to the public, which is causing lots of sicknesses, and in extreme cases, deaths of thousands of people unknowingly.’

Also read:

‘Another problem is that many companies do not even know the real sizes of their products, and most times they produce and sell same products, but with different weights or sizes, because they don’t have the right measuring equipment’s to ascertain products sizes’

Engr. Osikhena who said the weighing industry which is quite young in Nigeria and unfamiliar to lots of companies, has made it very difficult for producers to patronize their services. However, he said his company Rio-weighing Systems together with its partner in the USA and in Italy that has offered weighing services to giant companies such as Unilever, Toleram, Eigeria, Armani farms and lots more is willing to support industries with weighing challenges, and provide them with service of measurements of product sizes, values and components, installation of weighing equipment in their companies, lab analysis and optimization of the production system.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: