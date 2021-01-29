Ex-Minister Gbagi condoles with Okowa over father’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Erstwhile Minister of State for Education, Barrister Kenneth Gbagi, Friday, commiserated with the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, over the death of his father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa.

Gbagi, in a statement made available to journalists released, described the late Sir Okowa as a pillar of unity in the oil-rich state, and “a guiding example whose footprints are evident in the life and achievements of Governor Okowa.”

According to the former Minister, the deceased who until his death was the Okpara-Uku of Owa Alero in Ika North East of Delta State, lived an eventful and fulfilled life worthy of celebration.

“I condole with my brother and friend, the executive governor of Delta state over the demise of his father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa.

“Without a doubt, papa lived a fulfilled life anchored on the principle of honesty and will be remembered particularly for his unifying role in ensuring peace in Delta state,” he said.

While commiserating with the people of Ika North East and Delta State, the former Minister prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased who died at the ripe age of 88.

Vanguard News Nigeria

