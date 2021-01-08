Ex-FIFA president, Sepp Blatter admitted to hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter is in hospital in a ‘serious but stable’ condition.

The disgraced former football chief, 84, is expected to pull through after being rushed in on Thursday, according to reports in Switzerland.

His daughter Corinne announced the surprise news to Blick, saying: “My father is in the hospital and is getting better every day. He needs time and rest.

“On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy.”

Blatter was removed from FIFA’s top job back in 2015 after 17 years of heading up the footballing governing body.

He was accused of corruption throughout his time in the post and was forced to step down ahead of the 2015 elections.

