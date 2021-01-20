Breaking News
Ex-FCT Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello adorns inside Abuja magazine front cover

The second edition of the Inside Abuja magazine, also tagged the lockdown edition is out! The magazine which as the name implies, showcases personalities, places and events in the Federal Capital City.

Hon. Justice Ishaq Bello, the immediate past Chief Judge of the FCT best known for his efforts at decongesting Correctional Facilities and a one time Chairman  of the Presidential Committee on the implementation of reforms which ultimately gave birth to the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, which is till today tagged the most revolutionary law operating in Nigeria, graced the cover of the magazine and gave insights into his tenure as the Chief Judge of the FCT.

The magazine also features entrepreneurs in several sectors, all giving the reader a quick look at what they do and how to venture into the various sectors for free!

