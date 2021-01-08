Ex-bank staff in court for alleged N28.3m fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

A 31-year-old former bank staff, Kazeem Adeleye, on Friday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos, for alleged N28.3million fraud.

The police charged Adeleye, whose address was not given with three counts of conspiracy, fraud and theft.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some others, who are at large on February 7, 2020 at Ligali Ayorind, Lagos.

Ekundayo alleged that the defendant transferred N28.3 million from a customer’s bank account to another customer’s account without the bank’s knowledge.

ALSO READ: NIMC locks out applicants over staff strike action

He said that the defendant fraudulently siphoned money from the bank.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7), 325 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case until February 10 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: