Ex-bank staff in court for alleged N28.3m fraud

A 31-year-old former bank staff, Kazeem Adeleye, on Friday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos, for alleged N28.3million fraud.

The police charged Adeleye, whose address was not given with three counts of conspiracy, fraud and theft.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some others, who are at large on February 7, 2020 at  Ligali Ayorind, Lagos.

Ekundayo alleged that the defendant transferred N28.3 million from a customer’s bank account to another customer’s account without the bank’s knowledge.

He said that the defendant fraudulently siphoned money from the bank.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7), 325 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case until February 10  for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

