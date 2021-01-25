Breaking News
Translate

Ex-APC deputy spokesperson urges Biden to ban corrupt Nigerians

On 1:41 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Frank, Osinbajo
Timi Frank

Mr Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the U.S. President, Joe Biden to take a stronger position against corrupt Nigerians and politicians.

Frank, who made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja, also urged Biden to help fight the security challenges in the country.

He called on the American president to help Nigeria apprehend and ban looters of the country’s collective patrimony, now searching for safe haven to hide their ill-gotten wealth.

The former spokesman, therefore, called on Biden to take a stronger interest in Nigeria by helping her to build stronger and better democratic institutions.

Also read: APC Govs warn against politicising Nigeria’s economic, security challenges

Frank commended Biden for acknowledging and appreciating the role played by a Nigerian family over his victory, adding that such appreciation signalled the beginning of a cordial relationship between Nigeria and America.

He said that the phone call showed that Biden had the interest of Nigerians and by extension Africans at heart.

Biden had earlier made a phone call to a Nigerian family in which he appreciated the role played by Nigerians in his poll victory and his eventual inauguration as President.

He called on Biden to support Nigeria in its quest to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Frank congratulated Biden and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, for their electoral victory which the American people validated through the nation’s vibrant and resilient democratic institutions.

Frank expressed confidence that the duo would further strengthen American democracy and lead the country to combat official lawlessness

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!