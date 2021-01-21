Kindly Share This Story:

January 6 was when the United States of America’s image as the symbol of democracy almost dissolved into a mirage.

The world watched in horror as rioting Donald Trump’s supporters invaded the Capitol, wreaking havoc and, most poignantly, figuratively shredding the threads that bind the free world.

Among the heroes that saved the day was a police officer called Eugene Goodman.

READ ASLDO:

As the baying mob swamped the building, the lawmakers cowered and the rioters smelled blood. But Goodman did a good thing. Pretending to fight the mob, he baited them. And as they surge towards him, he drew them away from the Senate chamber.

The key moment was on the second floor where the Senate chamber is located. When he got there, he glanced left and the door was still opened.

So he taps the man at the head of the mob and moves right. The bait worked, as the mob followed him, moving away from the opened door of where the lawmakers were cowering. Then backup arrived.

Below is a video of Goodman “(mis)directing” the baying mob:

The moment when Goodman drew the mob away from the floor of the Senate and possibly saved countless lives. Now he’ll escort the country’s first woman vice president and first black vice president to her swearing-in. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/4uWUBTCuwl — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) January 20, 2021

His life was on the line. But democracy was on the guillotine. His act and that of many others saved the day. And the January 20 inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris saw the world breathing with ease again due, in part, to the heroics of a Eugene Goodman.

When a system works for you, you don’t need any political demagogue to do your duties. And any special reward is just a bonus.

So Goodman was named the Acting Deputy House Sergeant-at-Arms and became the escort for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The video below is Acting Deputy Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, Private First Class Eugene O. Goodman escorting the Vice President. And the ovation is for him:

Resounding applause for the entrance of Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who led rioters away from the Senate chamber during the Capitol assault two weeks ago. He is escorting Vice Pres.-elect Kamala Harris at the inaugural ceremony. https://t.co/uHC59FCV2w pic.twitter.com/WHiF1wc0cN — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021

It’s the land of the brave, innit?

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: