Erokam Empire Records disowns music act, City King

By Ayo Onikoyi

Erokam Empire Records owned by Prince Ekene Okam has disowned their signee, City King who found fame under the label with the song “Street of Ekulu”.

The warning was made official by a public announcement written and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the record label, Prince Ekene Okam on the 11th of January, 2021

“Erokam Empire Records, a record label that the artist ‘City King’ who released the song ‘Street of Ekulu’ is signed to, has warned the general public that they (Erokam Empire Records) did not authorize the song and that anyone or organization involved in any business whatsoever with the song whether it’s promotion, advertising , playing etc should desist with immediate effect to avoid possible litigation,” the statement reads

