ERA Laments oil spill impact on Bayelsa Coastal Communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The group, Environmental Rights Action/Friend of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, has expressed concern over what it described as “the unsafe environmental practices” at an offshore oilfield operated by an oil company and it’s impact on communities along the coastline of Akassa in Brass local government area, Bayelsa State.

ERA/FoEN wondered why the firm was yet to respond to an undersea leak from its facility in the area since September 3, 2020.

According to the environmental rights group, the posture of the oil firm despite regulatory sanctions leaves more to be desired as the adverse impact of the operation is borne by host communities.

The group, in a field report, lamented that several communities near the oil facility in Akassa Kingdom environment in the council area are affected by the spill nearly four months after the incident.

The report, signed by Mr Alagoa Morris Head, ERA/FoEN Niger Delta Resource Centre , Yenagoa, Bayelsa said the leakage occurred at the oil firm’s Otuo Field Well 13.

The ERA/FoEN report indicated that the leak was yet to be plugged and spilled crude was still spreading and polluting Akassa and coastal communities along the Atlantic shoreline.

The Chairman, United Fishing Union of Sangana, Mr. Ikonikumo Noel, according to the report, lamented that the spill had wiped out generations of fishes as well as adversely affected aquatic lives that constitute the food chain.

“The oil spill happened on Sept. 3, 2020. We have been looking for a way for the company to, at least, shut down the facility so that the effect would not come to us.

“Fishes are dying in Sangana coastline seriously. But the company doesn’t pay any attention,” he said.

The group also quoted the Akassa Clan Youth Presidents’ Forum to have in a letter dated September 18, 2020 reported the incident to the office of the state Commissioner for Environment, but no action had been taken.

Though the firm could not be reached for comment, Mr Idris Musa, Director-General, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) had confirmed the incident on Dec. 2, 2020.

“This oil company has been spilling oil for a period of time now. And we just got this report, from what we found it is from an underwater pipeline under pressure creating bubbles on the water surface,” Musa said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: