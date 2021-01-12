Enyimba see out 1-0 win against Wikki Tourist

Kindly Share This Story:

Enyimba FC of Aba got their second victory of the 2020/2021 NPFL season with a slim 1-0 victory over Wikki Tourists of Bauchi. It was a game that saw coach Usman Abdallah return to play against his former side

Enyimba started the game with the quest to get an early goal but they could not find a breakthrough. Enyimba’s first real chance of the game fell to Philip Ozor who connected to Anayo Iwuala’s cross into the box but he shot wide from a good position. Imoh Obot got two chances to put Enyimba ahead in the 14th and 16th minute but his headers went wide

In the 23rd minute, Cyril Olisema’s volley came off the woodwork after a cross from midfielder, Philip Ozor. Enyimba’s goal finally came in the 24th minute when defender, Nabil Yarou, rose highest to nod home Stanley Okorom’s corner kick.

The second half resumed with both sides being cautious early on. The dazzling Imoh Obot dribbled his way into the Wikki box in the 55th minute and laid a sublime pass to Samad Kadiri but Stanley Nwabali was alert and he came out to save

Victor Mboama came close to getting another goal for Enyimba in the 57th minute but his effort came off the post after he received a pass from Cyril Olisema

The introduction of Naseer Jibrin brought a spark to Wikki Tourists’ attack and they pressed the Enyimba defence for an equalizer. Imoh Obot missed the chance to get Enyimba’s second goal of the game in the 81st minute as he shot wide from a close range after receiving a pass from Anayo Iwuala.

Wikki Tourists pressed for an equalizer in the final part of the game but Enyimba held on for their second home victory. Wikki Tourists coach, Usman Abdallah described the defeat as a painful loss.

He said, “it was painful to concede such a cheap goal. Our tactical plan was okay. My boys impressed, it’s just the third game of the season. And we hope to do better.

“Football is not about dominating the game, it’s about winning,” Abdallah said.

Fatai Osho seemed happy with the win, “fantastic game. We saw the Wikki team and for us to stand our ground and win this is big.

“We are not scoring much and we are not conceding goals too. We need to work on our conversion, though,” Osho said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: