Environmental degradation: Ogun, Lagos govt move to sanction operators of Kara Cattle Market

…Directs the provision of basic facilities or risk sanction

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ogun and Lagos State Governments have expressed dissatisfaction over the level of environmental degradation at Kara Cattle Market due to activities of operators with a directive to provide basic facilities within a certain period or face severe sanction.

The age-long Kara Market, mainly operated by Hausa and Fulani from the northern part of the country, is located in Lagos, Ogun states suburb, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The directive was issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Ogun State on Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya and Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu when the duo led other officials on an unscheduled inspection of the cattle market following reports of indiscriminate disposal of waste along Kara waterfront.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon arrival at Kara Market, it was discovered that all the waste generated (abattoir waste, cattle dungs and sewage) were being indiscriminately disposed into the waterways which could lead to serious environmental and health hazard.

“This indiscriminate disposal waste could result in flooding around the waterways that flow into Owode Onirin/ Mile 12 axis and other parts of Lagos. In addition, an epidemic could result from this as well.”

Government officials subsequently, Sensitized the cattle sellers and meat processors on the need to keep high hygiene by desisting from disposing of waste into Kara waterways.

They, therefore, directed the operators to henceforth dispose of waste properly through Ogun State Public Sector Participant, PSP, waste operators and anyone caught in the act would be sanctioned while the market would be shut.

In-order to avoid severe sanction the government officials recommended the followings: Construction of septic tank to treat all human waste, erecting of a waste retention tank at the Abattoir.

Others include Strategic placement of waste collection materials around the market, daily cleaning of the market and mandate to commence immediate aggressive cleaning of existing waste in the Kara Market.

