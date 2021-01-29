Enugu West youths commend Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu for peace in the State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli & Chinedu Adonu

A coalition of youth groups in Enugu West Senatorial Zone of Enugu State has warned against actions and utterances capable of undermining the existing peace in the State would no longer be tolerated.

At a press briefing under the aegis of Conference of Enugu West Youths, the youths cautioned those they described as “political jobbers” to desist from their acts aimed at trouble in the state.

The youths who expressed support for the recent solidarity visit by the Enugu West Senatorial district led by Senator Ike Ekweremadu to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, commended Ekweremadu for his positive leadership for the zone.

During the visit, Ekweremadu equally decried the actions of those he also called “political jobbers”, who he accused of be sowing seeds of discord in the State.

Addressing journalists, convener of the youth groups, Comrade Ebube Nebo, flanked by the Secretary-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and others, claimed that they had “sadly observed the role of political jobbers in attempt to distort the peace in the State and sow the spirit of disunity amongst the leaders and people of Enugu West across different political divides.”

“Anybody who is writing anything on media, including the social media, against the amiable Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, His Excellency, Senator Prof. Ike Ekweremadu is proscribed as an enemy of peace and progress in Enugu West and Enugu State at large.

“Any youth of Enugu West and Enugu State who is not willing to adhere to the above will leave us with no option than to reply him or her in our best means of achieving peace.

“The Governor of Enugu State and Senator Ekweremadu are peace loving leaders and the youths of Enugu West are peace loving too. Notwithstanding, it is pertinent to note that no youth of Enugu State is more Enugu than the other”, they said

They called on the youths of other senatorial zones to note that “we the youths of Enugu West have never blackmailed or disrespected the Senator representing them, and as such, they should do us a brotherly understanding by staying away from such act of insult or blackmail on our own Senator, His Excellency, Senator Prof. Ike Ekweremadu.

“We call to order the general youths of Enugu West and Enugu State to stop any kind of blackmail and disrespectful act towards His Excellency, the peace loving Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

They passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ugwuanyi and Senator Ekweremadu.

The youths equally appealed to the appropriate authorities to revitalize industrial facilities in Enugu West “to enable job opportunities for our youths. Some of the industries are AVOP in Udi, Rice Mill in Aninri, among others.”

