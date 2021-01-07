Enugu State celebrates Christian Chukwu at 70

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

The Enugu State Government has felicitated with iconic former Nigerian international footballer, national captain and coach, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, on his attainment of 70 years. Chukwu is from Enugu State.

A congratulation message from the State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said that the government and the people of the state are “indeed very proud of the immeasurable contributions of this great son of Enugu State to the development of the game of football both locally and internationally”.

It added that “we recall with great delight the numerous contributions of Christian Chukwu to the game of football including leading the Nigerian National team, The Green Eagles, as Captain to win their first-ever African Nations Cup in 1980”.

Noting his other achievements in his football career, the Government said that “Christian Chukwu also had an outstanding career as coach of various National teams, including Nigeria, Kenya and Lebanon”, saying that “his (Chukwu’s) performance at various times as player, coach and manager of Enugu Rangers International FC is indeed unparalleled”.

“As we join his family, friends and the entire football family worldwide in celebrating this football icon, we beseech the Almighty God to grant him good health of mind and body”, Aroh said.

