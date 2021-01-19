Enugu community, Oruku seeks FG’s intervention in communal crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

…many displaced, houses razed

By Victor Ajihromanus

Indigenes of Oruku community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, have called on the Federal Government to intervene in the ongoing communal crisis in the area, lamenting that many have been displaced while property worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

They lamented that no fewer than 12 houses have been razed in the area from December 2020 to date by some members of the community’s vigilante organisation following what they described as their refusal to be ejected from their ancestral home.

According to a statement on behalf of the community by a lawyer, Mrs. Amaka Nwigwe, the matter which is a culmination of age-long community crisis with Umu Ode people, is a fallout of the death of one Mr. Emma Mba, who died of gunshot injury sustained when the Police came to rearrest him in the community.

The statement explained that ever since the incident happened on December 26, 2020, youths believed to be sympathisers of the deceased have allegedly started destroying houses and intimidating residents.

According to the statement, “since December 26,2020, the good people of Oruku community have kept sleepless nights in bushes having ran away from their homes following the mayhem which the neighbourhood watch is causing the entire community.

“The arrest of late Emma Mba unsettled his neighbourhood watch/body guards which led them to the burning and wanton destruction of properties belonging to those perceived to be opposed to him.

“The Enugu Police Command and the state government are aware of the matter, yet Oruku community is yet to have peace. Hence the need to call on the federal government and all well -meaning Nigerians to intervene in this horrific situation as the lives of an entire community are under threat of total annihilation.”

When Vanguard contacted the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, he said he wasn’t aware of any new crisis in the community, saying the one he knew about is being investigated by the force headquarters in Abuja.

