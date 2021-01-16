Enugu ASO chapter holds inaugural exco meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State chapter of the Atiku Support Organisation, ASO, has held its inaugural meeting to kick start its activities in the state.

The meeting, held in Enugu, the state capital on January 16, had in attendance the zonal coordinator of the Organization, Alozie Alozie.

While speaking to the newly-appointed ASO state executives, the zonal coordinator urged them to ensure they worked hard to promote the organisation and ensure that the gospel of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar reaches every corner of the state.

Also speaking, Enugu State coordinator thanked the zonal coordinator for the privilege and noted that the entire state executive members are ready to work and ensure victory for the organisation.

Members of Enugu State executive of ASO are Chukwunonso Ugwu, State Coordinator; Ugwuoke Oluchukwu, Woman Leader; Mr. Nwebiem Uchenna, Assist Secretary; Agu Sylvia, Legal Adviser.

Others are Kingsley Okongwu, Contact/Mobilisation 2; Ozo Ikenna, Publicity Secretary; Onah Onyekachi, Ogbu Chukwunonso, Welfare secretary; Ndubuisi Mbah, Contact/Mobilisation; Eneogbuagu Christian, Secretary; Ugwu Frederick, Eneoko Ifeanyi, Youth Leader, Male; Onyinye Nwachukwu, SA Political to Zonal Coordinator; Ndubuisi Nworgu, SA South-East Zonal Coordinator.

