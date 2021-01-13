Enough is enough, stop attacks on Kukah, Middle-Belt Forum tells JNI, others ‌

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

The Middle Belt Forum has called on the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Muslim Solidarity Forum (MSF) to desist from further attacking Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto Catholic Diocese over his comments on the state of the nation.

The Forum also asked MSF’s Acting Chairman, Prof. Isa Muhammad Maishanu, to withdraw the Forum’s demand for an unreserved apology from Kukah to the entire Muslim Ummah over his recent comments or quietly and quickly leave the Sokoto state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday night by John Haruna, Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum in Kaduna.

The statement titled, ‘Attack on Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah: Enough is Enough’ partly read, “The demeaning call for Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah to apologize to the Muslim Ummah or quickly and quietly leave the seat of the caliphate is not just ridiculous and unacceptable to us, but demonic, uncalled for, and a total affront to the right of every Nigerian to live and reside freely in any part of the country.

“A few days ago, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) issued a red alert to the general public, warning about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

“Now, it is clear to us that JNI and MSF have kick started the impending violence by trying to incite the peace loving people of Sokoto and our Muslims brothers all over the country against Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah over his historical, beautiful, globally applauded Christmas 2020 message.”

While calling on the Department of State Security Services (DSS) to swiftly arrest those plotting to incite religious violence, the Forum warned that any further attack on the Bishop would be vehemently resisted.

“We will no longer tolerate any further attack or misguided statement against Bishop Kukah from any group,” the statement added.

