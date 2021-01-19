Enemies of Nigeria must be prepared to meet the masses – NDF

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has warned “enemies of Nigeria” to prepare to meet the masses, whose lives they are jeopardizing with their subversive activities.

The NDF made this known on Tuesday in reaction to the alarm that these international organisations are colluding to undermine Nigeria’s war on terrorism.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Enlightenment, Dr Samson Ayo, the group further noted that they have allied with the opposition in a devilish pursuit of a possible regime change.

According to Dr Ayo, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is the last obstacle in their quest, hence the constant attacks on the service chiefs.

To achieve this, he added that a dubious report alleging war crimes and rights abuses against the military was conjured up.

The NDF, however, urged the Federal Government to take decisive actions to counter the threats posed to Nigeria’s democracy and security.

The statement reads in part: “The decision of this syndicate to target the leadership of the military in Nigeria with spurious and unfounded allegations of war crimes and rights abuses is one that should set the alarm bells ringing in the collective consciousness of Nigerians. This is because they recognize the Armed Forces of Nigeria as the last obstacle to their attempt with the opposition to illegally sack the government, especially since the Military Service Chiefs had serially promised to defend Nigeria’s democracy at any permissible cost.

“NDF recalls that it had warned in the run-up to the 2019 General Elections that the opposition is desperate to see the removal of the military chiefs so that pliable and pro-coup replacements can be named following which they would massive and coordinate civil unrest that they will then use as a basis to overthrow the government with the backing of foreign partners.

“We are, therefore, not surprised that the opposition’s frantic call for the sack of the service chiefs is now being followed by a dubious report aimed at forcing the exit of the gallant commanders in addition to subtly blackmailing their eventual successors into doing the biddings of Nigeria’s enemies as represented by the opposition.

NDF has no choice but to unequivocally demand that the Federal Government takes decisive actions to counter the threats posed to Nigeria’s democracy and security. Things have gotten to the point where these organizations, irrespective of their now abused international status, must be treated in the manner they deserve.”

