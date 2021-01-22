EndSARS: Ugwuanyi rebuilds Trans-Ekulu infrastructure

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has commenced restoration of Trans-Ekulu damaged infrastructures that were cannibalized during the EndSARS protest last year.

Earlier than the protest, the Ugwuanyi administration had through constructed Traffic and beautification infrastructure that was destroyed during the violent protest.

The state had shortly after the protest last year commenced rebuilding aspects of the capital city infrastructure such as the 241 bus stop shelters, traffic lights, iconic statues, pedestrian safety barrier meshes, and police stations with operational vehicles.

Also torched and vandalized were the newly-built Nigeria Immigration Service office complex at Emene; the National Identity Management Commission office building; Njodo Development Centre, Emene; Enugu North Local Government Council; the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus security house as well as banks, ATM galleries and business premises in the state capital.

Confirming the ongoing rebuild of Trans-Ekulu, Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh told Vanguard that “the Governor has given a marching order to the Capital Territory to ensure that all the mess perpetuated in Trans-Ekulu which the residents have all been complaining that beautified Trans-Ekulu but were destroyed is replaced.

“The Governor is making a personal effort to ensure that these destroyed infrastructures are restored despite the lean revenue of the state. It is painful to quantify the pain we feel for the amount of time, dedication, commitment and creativity that was put into the provision of these facilities that were destroyed. We are rebuilding them with nothing except the will and love for the coal city.

“In executing the Governor’s order, the Enugu Capital Territory assures good residents that we will put all efforts to replace the entire affected infrastructure,” Onoh said.

Onoh also said that having considered the economic effect of Covid-19 pandemic and EndSARS protest by suspending all development control activities, demolition and nuisance abatement on humanitarian grounds in the year 2020, all the shop owners at Ugwuaji International building material Market Enugu, presently operating at Kenyetta market areas should relocate to their allocated shops at their new site on before the end of February, this year.

The Agency said that in the event of failure by the affected persons to adhere to the directive, the Agency shall effect full enforcement of the order from March 2021.

