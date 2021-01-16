EndSARS Celebrity Case: Lawyer lauds Foundation for standing in defense of public interest

Kindly Share This Story:

Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following an order by a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory restraining arrest Deji Adeyanju and 49 others upon an earlier order by a Magistrate Court II in Wuse Abuja on a case filed by one Kenechukwu Okeke, the counsel to the accused and also a human rights lawyer, Ihensekhien Samuel Jnr, yesterday, lauded One Love Foundation, OLF, for supporting and standing with them in defending the public interest.

According to Samuel Jnr, the applicant in the case, Deji Adeyanju, and President of One Love Foundation, Chief Patrick Eholor stood with all the celebrities and supported the case.

He said: “The FCT High Court, sitting at Kubwa FCT, per Coram: Justice Bello Kawu on 13th January 2021, where I lead the legal team ably assisted by FCT NBA capital bar Chairman, Clement Chukwuemeka esq, in what is now known as celebrity case in re: Deji Adeyanju, (representing other 49 celebrities, which include Tiwa Savage, Davido, Uche Jumbo, Yul Edochie, and others) vs Kenechukwu Okeke actually granted orders halting all steps, restraining any arrest in whatever form that borders on lending their voice and tweeting during #EndSARS period.

“As it seems I must thank the applicant in this case, Deji Adeyanju and global President of One Love Foundation, Patriot Patrick Eholor, who stood with all the celebrities, supported the case and admonish me to immediately take steps in that regard to file this case as public interest case.”

He also acknowledged Nigerians’ support for his clients, “I must also thank every Nigerians to always still keep the faith and still believe in Nigeria and also note that no matter what it is. That the right to peaceful protest only is always guaranteed by CFRN 1999 as amended in 2011 and the right of citizens to peaceful protest cannot be a crime worldwide or anywhere.”

It will be recalled that Justice Bello Kawu of the High Court sitting in Kubawa, Abuja, on 13th January 2021 gave the order to restrain the Nigeria Police from arresting or taking any action against the #EndSARS activists. The complaint filed by one Kenechukwu Okeke led to a Magistrate, Omolola Akindele ordering the Commissioner of Police in the FCT to launch an investigation into those mentioned.

Okeke had alleged that the protest which was supported by those who joined in the suit led to him losing properties and creating fear among Federal Capital Territory, Abuja residents.

Some of those joined in the suit include David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), Folarin Falana (Falz), Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi amongst others. One of those also joined in the suit, Deji Adeyanju in an application before the FCT High Court asked for a judicial review of the substantive matter before the magistrate.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: