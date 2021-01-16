Breaking News
EndSARS: 12 injured staff of Nigerian Correctional Service get N3m medical support in Edo

File photo

Twelve staff  of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Edo Command, were on Saturday given cheques for more than three million naira to support their  treatment for  injuries sustained during the #EndSARS protest.

The Controller of command, Mr Felix Lawrence, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries in Benin.

He thanked the workers for their commitment to duty and resilience.

According to Lawrence, the Controller-General of the service, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, gave approval for the issuance of the cheques.

He said that the gesture was to provide succour  for the injured workers.

The controller called on  officers and men in the command to be more dedicated to their duties.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Ombu Michael, whose head and face were  stitched due to injuries,  expressed gratitude for the gesture.

He said that the gesture would encourage the injured workers to be more dedicated to their duties.

The  beneficiaries received the cheques through the Correctional Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS).

The CWIS was put  in place to meet the medical and welfare needs of Nigerian Correctional Service  staff in the event of occupational hazard.

Recall that, on the Oct. 19, 2020, hoodlums that hijacked the EndSARS protest attacked the  Benin and Oko correctional centres.

More than 1000 inmates were released during the attacks. (NAN)

