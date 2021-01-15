Emulate late Adm. Kanu, Ehkomu advises politicians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

National President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria,AISSON Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has advised politicians to imbibe the traits of servant- leadership and selflessness that defined the life of former Military Administrator of Imo and the Lagos States, late Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu.

Ona in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Tope Adesuyi, said Kanu’s demise was a great loss to the nation, describing him as a committed and selfless leader who loved Nigeria without reservation and also worked to enthrone democratic governance.

He said: “ Nigeria has lost a pillar of democracy in Kanu. He was a rare breed of a productive and cerebral leader. He often engaged in critical thinking and was an astute problem solver. He led by example saying, ‘do as I do, not as I say’.

His love for Nigeria and Ndigbo was an Ineffable one. He hated injustice and believed in the greatness of Nigeria. He was very passionate about security and safety of Nigerians and often shared deep insights with me on the current security challenges facing the nation”.

Continuing, the security expert said, “ Adm. Kanu was one of the best-trained officers of the Nigerian Navy, who believed and fought for Nigerian unity. His love for Nigeria informed his pre-eminent role in the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO which opposed the military rule and hastened the return to democratic rule in the country.

“May Admiral Ndubisi Kanu’s gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he prayed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

