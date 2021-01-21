Emulate America, build strong democratic institutions, group urges African leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

A Political Group, Tinubu Vanguard has called on African leaders to take a cue from recent happenings in the United States of America and build enduring democratic systems.

Director-General of the group, Dr Johnny Benjamin, made the call on Thursday in a statement congratulating the new US President, Mr Joe Biden and his Vice, Kamala Harris, on their successful inauguration.

“Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their successful election and subsequent inauguration.

“Despite the numerous challenges and effort by outgone President, Donald Trump to halt the process with claims of electoral fraud, the American people upheld the integrity of their long-standing institutions.

Also read:

“This goes a long way to show the strength of the American democracy whose institutions are bigger than any personal interest.

“Nigeria, and indeed, Africa should take a cue from this and build strong and sustainable democratic institutions that cannot be undermined by any individual or group,” he said.

Benjamin commended Biden for his well thought out inaugural speech, describing it as a call for unity.

He called on the Nigerian government to take advantage of the new government to build beneficial relations with the US.

“Biden’s inaugural speech was all-encompassing and encouraging. It’s an indication that there new dawn in America and by extension in the world.

“America has a strong influence in the world, so much so that its programs and policies have a corresponding effect across the world.

“Nigeria should, as a matter of utmost national importance, reopen and build stronger diplomatic relations with the Biden administration.

“We should take advantage of the programs and policies of the American government to build our democracy and by extension our economy,” Benjamin added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: