Emir of Daura’s brother, two others died in fatal accident

By Bashir Bello

Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar has lost his younger brother, Abdullahi Umar, in a fatal motor accident along the Katsina-Daura road. 

Late Abdullahi died alongside two of his friends in the auto-crash that occurred on Sunday.

Hundreds of sympathizers, prominent personalities including Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina have continued to pay a condolence visit to the Emir in Daura.

Masari was accompanied by the state’s Attorney General, Bar. Ahmed El-Marzuq, Ambassador Adamu Sa’idu, the Special Adviser on Higher Education, Mal. Bashir Usman Ruwan-Godia and some of his aides.

The governor prayed for the reposed soul of the deceased and that God grant the Emir, emirate, and deceased’s family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

The deceased left behind one wife, eight children, and relations including his senior brother the emir of Daura.

