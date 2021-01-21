Elite Solar Kiosk to enhance opportunities for small business owners as Covid-19 persist

Kindly Share This Story:

With the informal sector contributing over $410 billion(needs to be corrected or reference provided )naira to the nation’s gross domestic product, the need to continuously drive Nigeria’s economy through support for small business may have become eminent.

Recently, an innovative solar powered cubicle , known as Elite Solar kiosk is playing a key role to bridge the gap and create opportunities for SMEs, especially with the persisting challenges posed by the vicious Covid19 pandermic.

Speaking with the CEO of Elite Solar Kiosk, Mr David Adesanya stated that the innovative initiative, though already being adopted by several state governments is envisioned to support small scale entrepreneurs and owners of small businesses to surmount adverse economic challenges, thereby helping them survive and grow rapidly.

The CEO is optimistic that Elite Solar Kiosk will improve the Informal sector with indications and reports that provides a positive future for the sector. According to findings, the informal economy employs millions of Nigerians people, which amounts to about three-quarters of the nation’s labour force). Reports have indicated that the informal sector makes over 41(reference) percent contribution to the country’s national GDP; which has kept rising over the years.

The entire idea is ensure that Nigerians and state governments see the need to adopt the new Elite Solar Kiosk for small retail businesses, so as to help subsidize the economic challenges created by the coronavirus in the country. Elite Solar Kiosk is already making sustainable impact in areas of improving informal sector by making available and affordable it’s innovative solar powered kiosk to potential small business owners.

