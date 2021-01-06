Elite loot Nigeria, seek forgiveness in Saudi Arabia, Jerusalem; yuletide in Dubai— Bishop Kukah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike— ABUJA

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Revd. Matthew Kukah, has continued his criticism of the leadership of the country, stating that the privileged few were busy looting the country dry and seeking repentance in foreign pilgrimages.

Kukah also described the country as a huge wasteland, huge debris of deceit, lies, treachery, double-dealing and duplicity.

Bishop Kukah warned that darkness was setting in as the sun quickly recedes, so there should be a sense of urgency.

The Catholic Bishop spoke while delivering a sermon entitled ‘A Nation in Search of its Soul,’ at the wake keep Mass for His Grace, Archbishop Peter Jatau at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Kaduna.

He said that the privileged few were milking the nation dry, with mass looting of the nation’s resources.

According to him, “We sin at home by stealing the nation’s resources, but we seek repentance and forgiveness in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in the guise of lesser or higher pilgrimages.

“We make money from abandoning projects duly paid for by governments, which have adopted ‘contractocracy’ as a governance mechanism.

“We are allowing others to use our money to develop their own infrastructure. Our elites all assembled in Dubai for Christmas and also to welcome the new year.

“As virtue recedes into the sunset in our country, there is an urgent need for us to pause and take stock of what is required to save our country,” Bishop Kukah added.

