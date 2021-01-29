El-Rufai plans grand reception for Attahiru, new COAS

Kindly Share This Story:

…wish service chiefs success in crucial endeavors

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Impressed by President Buhari’s appointment of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has promised that a grand reception would be organized in honor of the new Army chief.

The governor on Friday, sent his congratulations to the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said El-Rufai conveyed his goodwill message in Kaduna on Friday, in which he lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Major General Attahiru to lead the Nigerian Army.

“Attahiru is a product of hard work, commitment, dedication and outstanding professionalism,” the governor has said.

Governor El-Rufai stated believed that under the leadership of Maj.Gen. Attahiru the Nigerian Army would be taken to even greater levels of proficiency and responsiveness in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

El-Rufai said the people and Government of Kaduna State were very proud of the new Army Chief, and were optimistic that he would succeed and take the Nigerian Army to greater heights.

“As he wished the new COAS the very best in his new office, Governor El-Rufai highlighted the strategic relationship between Kaduna State and the Nigerian Army, stating that a grand reception would be planned for the incoming Army Chief by the People and Government of Kaduna State. ”

“Similarly, the Governor congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Ishiaka Amao.He wished them the highest success in their crucial new endeavours.”

