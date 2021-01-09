Ekiti Police changing operational strategies to combat all forms of criminality — CP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command on Saturday revealed that it has started changing operational strategies to combat all forms of criminality in the state.

The Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, said the Swift Response Squad (SRS) unit of the police, has been decentralised to increase patrols across the 16 Local government areas of the state.

Mobayo spoke in Ado Ekiti on Saturday while reacting to the efforts being taken by the command to curb cases of kidnappings in the state.

The police boss, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Saturday, said the strategies put in place have started yielding results due to proactive actions taken by Ekiti State Police formation.

“We knew that kidnapping was a major challenge to our Command in the year 2020, and if you observe very well, you would realise that the cases are reducing even before Christmas and new year festivities.

“The last issue we experienced in December 31 was a self- kidnap and the person behind this and his syndicates who were perpetrators of this to extort a sum of N250,000 from a woman had been arrested.

“Due to a change of operational strategies, the operation SRS is now operating in all the local governments and our patrol teams are all over the roads monitoring situations.

“We are determined to fight kidnapping in Ekiti and we are ready to work with Vigillante groups, Amotekun corps, Agbekoya, and local hunters to achieve this task”, he said.

Following controversies surrounding the operations of the Amotekun corps in Oyo State, particularly in respect to alleged mishandling of firearms, Mobayo assured that such won’t be experienced in Ekiti.

“The police as a superintending body is monitoring all other paramilitary bodies in Ekiti. To the best of our knowledge, the Ekiti Amotekun corps has been professional in their duties.

“And they are cooperating with us to fight and reduce crime in Ekiti”, he said.

Last year, Ekiti witnessed high profile Kidnappings involving a serving Commissioner, Mr Folorunso Oyebode, a retired US army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, a Director in the Local Government Service Commission, Mr. David Jejelowo, and scores of others.



