Ekene Dili Chukwu’s son dies of COVID-19

Son of late billionaire transporter and owner of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors, Augustine Ilodibe Jnr, is dead.

A statement from the family, stated that the 42 year-old Ilodibe Jnr, died in Lagos from COVID-19 complications.

The statement was signed by the deceased’s brother, Obinna.

“With great sadness we announce the passing unto glory our dear son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Ekendilichukwu Augustine Chukwunonso ILODIBE (Junior) who died this morning from complications of COVID-19 in Lagos.

“We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind.

In consideration of the current pandemic, we kindly ask that you respect and maintain safety protocols through calls and messages to the family rather than physical visits.

Thank you and God bless

Mr Obinna ILODIBE (on behalf the family),” the statement said.

