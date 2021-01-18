Eight abducted Nigeriens regain freedom in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than eight abducted Nigeriens have regained freedom from their kidnappers’ den in Katsina State.

It was gathered that a Nigerian (female victim) from Zamfara state was also rescued.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba handed over the kidnapped victims to the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari at the Muhammadu Buhari Government House in Katsina State.

The alien was five males including a baby boy and three females.

Receiving the victims, Governor Masari said the nine victims were released unconditionally by the bandits who abducted them.

Masari said it has so far received about 150 kidnapped victims including the nine victims.

According to him, “Security operatives and government officials have again the secure release of nine indigenes of Niger Republic.

“Last week, 37 indigenes of Zamfara were released and later we received another 104 kidnapped victims.

“The victims were rescued using the same way the 344 schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara were secured release.

“The victims will be reunited with their families after undergoing medical checkup,” Masari said.

