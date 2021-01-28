EFCC arrests siblings, six other suspected internet fraudsters in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, has arrested siblings and six other men suspected to be internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in Osogbo, Osun State.

Akinrinmade Adepoju Sunday and his brother Akinrinmade Adeniyi were arrested in their room and parlour apartment in Osogbo.

The statement issued by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Thursday disclosed that other suspects include; Dennis Oluwamuyiwa, Oni Oluwaseyi, Adeyemo Adeyinka, Aborisade Abayomi, Goodluck Olatayo, and Gbolahan Sodiq.

“They were arrested at their hideout at Ayegbami area of the state capital by operatives, working on actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered from the suspects include two cars, laptops and mobile phones. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” it reads.

