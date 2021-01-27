EFCC arrests 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, P-Harcourt

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 21 suspects have been arrested by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Ibadan and Port Harcourt on suspicion of defrauding their unsuspecting victims through the internet.

Announcing the arrest of 13 of the suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwajuren, in a statement, yesterday, said the suspect were arrested on Monday, following an intelligence report detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences.

The anti graft agency said four cars, phones, laptops and other incriminating documents used in perpetrating the crime were allegedly recovered from them.

It said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Also, Uwujaren said eight suspects were arrested in Port Harcourt, River State.

“The eight individuals were arrested on January 26 at their various hideouts in Mandela Housing Estate, Rumuokoro and Street 1, Radio Road Estate, Ozuoba in Port Harcourt.

“The suspects, seven men and a lady, are suspected to be internet fraudsters.

“They were arrested following intelligence reports on their internet-related fraudulent activities,” he alleged.

The EFCC spokesman said different items were recovered from the suspects, including nine mobile phones and eight laptops of different brands.

Others are one silver-coloured Lexus ES 330 car; one maroon black-coloured Lexus ES 330 car and a white-coloured Benz GLK 350 Sport Utility Vehicle.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” Uwujuren stated.

