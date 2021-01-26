EFCC arrests 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters. This is contained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwajuren and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The statement said that the suspect were arrested on Monday in Ibadan, following an intelligence report detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences.

The anti graft agency said that four cars, phones, laptops and other incriminating documents used in perpetrating the crime were allegedly recovered from them.

It said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.(NAN)

