EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Osun, recovers 12 exotic cars

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Friday, stormed Osogbo, Osun State capital arresting 11 suspected internet fraudsters in some part of the town.

It was gathered that the operatives of the commission had arrived the town on Thursday gathering intelligence on the suspect and watching their movements.

A resident at Owode-Ede, Habeeb Olawale disclosed that some operatives of the commission have been coming to the community seeking information about some individuals but were not sure of the motive behind their action.

But on Friday, some young men were apprehended and taken out of the community early hours of Friday, January 22, 2021.

Confirming the arrest in a statement, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the eleven suspected fraudsters were apprehended base on intelligence.

“The Commission recovered twelve cars which include three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, One Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands. Also recovered are phones, laptops and other devices.

“The suspects, who variously claimed to be students, artisans, farmers and businessmen, are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged crime.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”, it reads.

