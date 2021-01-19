Edo to relocate Appeal, Federal high court from Ikpoba hills to GRA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Edo State government has set in motion plans to relocate both the Federal Court and the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal from their present locations from Ikpoba Hills to Aiguobasimwin Street in the Government Reservation Area (GRA).

Vanguard checks indicated that the plan to relocate both Courts was as a result of the perennial flooding of their premises.

This, it was discovered has affected the dispensation of justice as members of the bench, bar and litigants had to wade through the flood to access the courts.

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki made the promise of relocating the courts in Benin while swearing-in eight news judges into the Edo State High Court.

He said, “We will be working with the judiciary to deploy a lot more technology in the courtrooms to make work easy for our Judges.

“I thank the Chief Judge who has been diligent and persistent in ensuring we appoint the required personnel to man the judiciary.

“We reiterate our commitment to support the judiciary in the state and also the Federal judicial institutions in the state.

” Our administration is committed to relocating the Court of Appeal from Ikpoba Hill to Aguobasimwin street in GRA.

“We will continue as an executive to invest in the required infrastructure for the Judges to work more effectively and smoothly.

“We will be handing over the newly built Court Complex this week. It has been connected to Ossiomo Power grid with 24/7 electricity supply.

“We have connected broadband to the building, making it ready for the deployment of technology.”

Responding on behalf of the new judges, Aziegbemhin Williams Idemudia assured that they will uphold the principle of justice and stand against corruption and impunity.

He added, “We shall abide by the oath of office, uphold the principle of Justice, ethics of the profession and dispense justice to all without fear or favour.

“We shall be in the forefront in standing against corruption and impunity and pursue reforms and changes that will lead to better and improve services and administration of Justice in Edo State.”

The new judges are: Aziegbemhin Williams Idemudia; Igho Patricia Braimoh; Esohe Irene Bazuaye; Etinosa Gloria Adekanmbi; Hassana Garuba Oshione; Theresa Irenonsen Eghe-Abe; Ogbevoen Rachel Aiteseme and Itsueli Mary Enoredia.

