Edo to commence issuance of permit to tricycle, motorcycle operators

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

As part of efforts to regulate the operations of tricycles and motorcycles across Edo State, the state government has rolled out modalities for the issuance of Edo State Rider’s Permit to private and commercial operators.

In a statement in Benin yesterday, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the permit will be issued through the Edo State Ministry of Infrastructure and will serve the purpose of regulating the use of tricycles and motorcycles in the state.

He said, “It is hereby announced for the notice of Security Agencies and the General Public that the Edo State Government in its bid to properly identify and regulate the use of Tricycles (Popularly referred to as Keke NAPEP) and Motorcycles (Popularly referred to as Okada) in Edo state for private or commercial purposes has commenced the issuance of Edo State Rider’s Permit through the Edo State Ministry of Infrastructure.”

Ogie explained that the initiative is part of the efforts of the state government to improve the state of security particularly as there have been reported cases of use of tricycles and motorcycles in criminal activities including armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to him, the state government “is sensitive to the plight of genuine operators in the event of a total ban and has therefore taken this measure to properly organise and regulate all those in the genuine business of transportation both private and commercial.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the following categories of Riders’ Permit will be issued: Private – Personal; Commercial – Passenger Transportation; and Commercial – Logistics (Courier and Delivery Services).

“All owners of tricycles and motorcycles operating within permitted areas of the state and the leadership of the authorised transportation union, ANNEWATT are to ensure that their tricycles and motorcycles are duly registered and issued valid license plates by the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) and that their operators or riders obtain their relevant category of Riders’ Permit as strict compliance will be enforced by the state Government All relevant security agencies within the next 30 days.

He warned that the use of motorcycles within the Benin City metropolis remains prohibited while tricycles are restricted to specified areas in line with the government’s earlier pronouncement.

