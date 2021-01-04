Edo records 36 new cases of COVID-19 in 5 days

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

EDO state has recorded 36 new cases of coronavirus in the last five days and a total of 198 cases of the virus since it started tracking the second wave of the pandemic in the state from December 1, 2020.

The COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed this in a meeting of the State Emergency Operation Centre headed by the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

According to Obi, out of the 36 new cases, 12 were reported from the PCR molecular laboratory at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), in Benin City, while 24 cases were at the laboratory at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua.

He said: “We recorded 36 new coronavirus cases in the last five days. A total of 198 cases have been reported in the state since December 1, when we started tracking the second wave of the pandemic. We currently have 104 active cases in the state. We have a case positivity of 12.5 per cent.”

He noted that the state government has reactivated its disease surveillance system to manage the spread of the pandemic, urging residents in the state to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“We are prepared to deal with the second wave of the pandemic, but the people must play their role. They should ensure to abide by the precautionary measures set by the government to curb the spread of the virus.”

