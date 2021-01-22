Edo govt to trains teachers on COVID-19 ahead of schools resumption

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State Government has concluded plans to train teachers across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention protocol ahead of school resumption in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osawonyi Irowa, disclosed this to journalists in Benin yesterday during a press briefing.

Irowa reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to curbing the spread of the virus across all communities of the state and protecting the people.

He disclosed that the state government has interfaced with teachers in the state and has commenced testing of staff and students of Federal schools ahead of schools’ reopening for academic activities.

Irowa said: “The issue of school reopening has remained a challenge because some Federal schools reopened in the last few days and Governor Godwin Obaseki has directed that all teachers and students in the state be tested.

“We have interfaced with the teachers and we are commencing testing of staff and students of the Federal schools because they are going to be tested before they are allowed to resume for academic activities.

“Outside this, we have interfaced with the Educational sector of the state and we are planning to reopen schools on February 1, 2021.

“Guidelines have been developed for school reopening in the face of COVID-19 and today we have already perfected plans for training and retraining of teachers across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

