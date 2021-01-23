Edo govt, APC bicker over COVID-19 second wave, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo state government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday engaged in a war of words over the handling of the second wave of Covid-19 by the state government.

State chairman of the APC, Col David Imuse (rtd) in a statement through the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party, Ofure Osehobo said at a time there is an increasingly alarming number of COVID19 cases, with many dying, there is alleged infighting between the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration which he said was affecting the check on the spread of the virus.

He said “Our party finds it ludicrous that in the face of the deadly second wave of the coronavirus, the PDP and the Governor in Edo are engaged in such a deadly fight.

“It is five months after the election. There are bitter fighting and hostilities in the Edo State Government apparatus. This is as a result of the confusion that has enveloped the PDP and Governor Obaseki regime over the sharing formula for positions in the administration.

“Nevertheless, the APC stands with millions of Edo people in the wake of the second wave of Covid19 and advises all to observe the NCDC regulations for their individual Good Health and Safety.

But a statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq chided the APC accusing it of always opting for infantile and insensitive remarks in its public interventions.

He said “The Edo State Government has continued to perform its statutory responsibility of delivering good governance to the people in the face of economic shocks and social dislocations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Civil and public servants’ salaries are being paid as and when due; contractors are being mobilized monthly and are back at sites; retired workers are getting their pensions and operators of businesses are paying their taxes.

“We are also making good progress with the management of the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly in reducing the infection rate. We have also gotten commendation from the Federal Government on our case management regime, and they have sent emissaries to understudy our home-care protocol as a result of its efficacy.”

