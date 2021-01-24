Edo APC, Senator Obende differ over membership of party, registration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Sunday differed with the senator that represented Edo North Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, Senator Domingo Obend,e over his appointment as the chairman of Niger State registration committee of the party as it alleged that Obende was no longer a member of the party.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC,‎ Col David Imuse (rtd), said the petition of the party to its national secretariat became necessary because Obende’s appointment is causing ripples in the state as he said because Senator Obende was suspended from the party by the executive members of his ward in 2020 for anti-party activities.

He said; “We are not aware that Obende’s suspension has been lifted, and that is obviously because he refused to purge himself of his gross involvement in anti-party activities especially his continuous encouragement of factionalisation of the APC in ward 2 of Akoko Local Government Area of Edo State.

“Rather, Senator Obende got all his supporters in his Akoko-Edo LGA to decamp to PDP in 2020. Even the money for the governorship election brought by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the election in his local government area was disbursed in his residence at Igarra.

“The fact is Obende has since ceased to be a member of APC. Most of our party leaders and faithful in Edo State are threatening to jeopardize the forthcoming registration exercise and exit the party en mass if disloyalty is now the hallmark of recognition in the APC.

But in his reaction, Senator Obende faulted Imuse’s claim and denied the charge of anti-party activities levelled against him, insisting that remained a bonafide member of the APC.

He said”In November 2020, I was the one that paid one year rent for the APC Secretariat in Akoko-Edo, my local government.

“First and foremost, nobody saw me in any meeting or rally organised by the PDP. The keys to my house in Igarra are with me and whenever I go home I enter my house. I didn’t see anybody come to share money in my house.

“I supported Godwin Obaseki till the end‎ in the APC but we parted ways when he defected to the PDP. So, I remain a member of my party, the APC”, Senator Obende said and wondered why Imuse would make such allegation when as a member of the National Committee of the party he played a role in the recent Ondo State Governorship election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: